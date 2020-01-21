Five more detained under UAPA in Wilson murder case

Five persons, who were arrested recently for allegedly being in touch with the accused of Special Sub-Inspector of Police Wilson murder case have been detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
When the police special teams were looking for Abdul Shameem and Thoufiq in connection with the gunning down of Wilson, the investigation led the police teams to Vickramasingampuram, Tenkasi and Pettai in Tirunelveli.
The police reportedly found that S. Mohamed Zackariah, 37, of Medina Nagar in Tenkasi, Al-Habeeb, 31, of Rahman Pettai in Pettai near Tirunelveli, A. Abdul Khader, 31, of Tenkasi, M. Mohamed Ismail alias Meshak, 39, of Tenkasi, M. Syed Khaja Kareem Nawaz, 38 of Aaminpuram in Melapalayam were in touch with Abdul Shameem and Thoufiq and had discussions with them.
Though the five were detained under the Criminal Law Amendment Act, provisions of UAPA were subsequently invoked.
