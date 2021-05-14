Virudhunagar district on Friday reported 623 new COVID–19 cases and five deaths, which raised its toll to 277. The new victims – four men, aged between 40 and 61, and a woman, aged 65 – died in different hospitals on Wednesday and Thursday. The district recorded 88 discharges.
Five more deaths in Virudhunagar
Special Correspondent
VIRUDHUNAGAR,
May 14, 2021 20:50 IST
Special Correspondent
VIRUDHUNAGAR,
May 14, 2021 20:50 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Steps being taken to operationalise all defunct oxygen plants across Tamil Nadu, says Minister Thangam Thennarasu
AAI replaces photo of Adiyogi Shiva statue with Meenakshi Temple in its quarantine guidelines manual
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 14, 2021 8:51:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/five-more-deaths-in-virudhunagar/article34559938.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story