Five-member gang arrested for murder of history-sheeter

Published - July 04, 2024 01:31 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons were arrested on Wednesday in Vellore town for murdering a history-sheeter.

The arrested persons were identified as N. Tajesh, V. Ajithkumar, R. Rajesh, G. Chandru, all of them aged 23, and G. Karthikeyan, 25. The gang belongs to Ariyur village on the outskirts of Vellore town.

The police said the victim, T. Rajakumar, 41, a resident of Ariyur, was a history-sheeter with more than 15 cases pending against him in various police stations in the town. He was also involved in real-estate business in the area.

The main accused, Tajesh, hatched a plan with his associates to murder Rajakumar to avenge the death of his uncle, S. Kamesh, who was murdered by the latter in 2020 over rivalry.

On Tuesday evening, when Rajakumar was returning home, the gang waylaid him and hacked him to death on Ariyur Main Road. They then fled the spot.

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Manivannan inspected the spot and formed special teams to nab the culprits.

The five-member gang was arrested after their vehicle was intercepted at the Vallur toll plaza on Chittoor-Cuddalore Highway.

The Ariyur police registered a case. The accused have been lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

