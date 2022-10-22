Five-member committees to be constituted in all districts to scrutinise pleas seeking bifurcation of large revenue villages

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissionerate of Revenue Administration (CRA) has requested all Collectors to constitute a five-member committee in their respective districts to scrutinise representations seeking bifurcation or re-organisation of large revenue villages.

The District Revenue Officer would chair the panel, which comprises Revenue Divisional Officer, Assistant Director (Survey), Assistant Director (Panchayats)/Municipality Commissioner/Commissioner of Municipal Corporation and Assistant Director (Statistics).

Henceforth, the five-member committees to be constituted by the Collectors would scrutinise pleas seeking reorganisation of revenue villages, in accordance with the guidelines of a government order (G.O.) issued in 1980.

The panel's recommendation on the representations are to be sent to the Collectors. “On the recommendation of the District Collector, proposals for bifurcation of revenue villages would be sent to the government from this office [office of the CRA],” a circular issued in this regard said.

R. Arulraj, State general secretary, Village Administrative Officers Association, Tamil Nadu, welcomed the circular contending that it would help the general public get their requests scrutinised at the earliest.

According to the 1980 G.O., a revenue village is to have a population of 3,500-5,000 with about 1,500-2,000 pattadhars, wetlands of about 2,000-2,500 acre and dry lands of about 4,000-5,000 acre, among others. A Village Administrative Officer (VAO) could be appointed for such a village. The committee would scrutinise, among other things, the possible changes in survey numbers in case of bifurcation of revenue villages and whether a new revenue village would remain in the same village panchayat.

An official said since the population had increased since 1980, when the guidelines were issued, there were good chances that several new revenue villages could be created with more VAO posts.