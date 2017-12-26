Five killed in accident

Five persons, including a 6 year-old-boy, were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident on Grand Southern Trunk Road near Achirapakkam in the early hours of Monday.
According to police, a State Transport Corporation bus proceeding to Tiruvannamalai from Chennai hit a car parked on the road kerb.
Maareesan, who was driving the car, Ajithkumar and his relative Saroja alighted from the vehicle when the speeding bus hit the car, pushing it into a roadside ditch.
Five persons inside the car — Thamizhselvi, 60, Prabhavathi, 45, Radhika, 30, Dinesh, 24, and Ilamparithi, 6, – relatives of Ajithkumar were killed on the spot. Maareesan, Ajithkumar and Saroja sustained injuries and were rushed to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital. The bus driver abandoned the vehicle near the Thozhupedu tollgate and fled.
