Five killed, four injured in road accident near Virudhachalam

CUDDALORE

08 September 2020 16:52 IST

The injured have been admitted to the Perambalur Government General Hospital, police said

Five persons including three women were killed and four others seriously injured, when an SUV in which they were travelling collided with a fish-laden lorry in Periyanesalur near Virudhachalam on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Devanand, 33, Revathy, 35, Parimala, 27 and Bhavani, 25 who were travelling in the SUV, and the lorry cleaner Loganathan.

According to police, Velusamy of Nainarpalayam near Chinna Salem and his relatives were travelling in the SUV to Manavanallur near Virudhachalam, while the fish-laden lorry was going towards Kerala from Parangipettai. To avoid hitting a two-wheeler, the driver of the lorry swerved to the right and rammed into the SUV that was coming in the opposite direction.

While five persons died on the spot, the injured were admitted to the Perambalur Government General Hospital. A case has been registered.