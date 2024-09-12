ADVERTISEMENT

Five killed as car collides with lorry near Chidambaram in T.N.

Published - September 12, 2024 11:44 am IST - CUDDALORE

Four-year-old among those killed; they were returning to Mayiladuthurai from Chennai when the accident occurred

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including a four-year-old, were killed on the spot when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry on a flyover at B. Mutlur near Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu, in the early hours of Thursday (September 12, 2024).

The deceased have been identified as Yasser Arafat, 38, from Kumbakonam, and Arafat Nisha, 27, Shahida Begum, 60, Mohammed Anwar, 55, and Afnan, 4, all of whom hailed from Mayiladuthurai. Yasser was driving the car.

According to the police, the deceased persons were returning to Mayiladuthurai from Chennai. The car was on the flyover when it collided with the lorry coming towards them. The lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot, the police said.

The front portion of the car was fully damaged, and the police, along with fire and rescue personnel, recovered the bodies and sent them to the Chidambaram General Hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been registered, the police said.

