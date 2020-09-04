Tamil Nadu

Five IPS officers transferred

Five IPS officers, including R.V. Varunkumar, Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram district, were transferred.

Mr. Varunkumar was not given any new posting, according to a notification issued by the Home Department. In his place, E. Karthik, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Flower Bazaar, Chennai, has been posted.

Pravesh Kumar, SP, Vellore, was transferred and posted as SP, Railways, Chennai, while S. Selvakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur, was posted as SP, Vellore.

S. Maheswaran, SP, Railways, Chennai, was shifted and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Flower Bazaar, Chennai.

