Five former inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram escape from shelter home in Cuddalore

March 23, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - CUDDALORE

This is the second incident in a month’s time in the same home and highlights the lack of security at the facility.

The Hindu Bureau

An inside view of the Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur near Vikravandi in Villupuram district. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Five former inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur in Villupuram district who were rescued and shifted to a Government recognised home at Pudupalayam in Cuddalore district escaped from the facility in the early hours of Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Four inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram escape from shelter home, one traced within hours

Police sources said as many as 23 inmates from Anbu Jothi Ashram were shifted to two government-recognized homes at Manjakuppam and Pudupalayam in the district after the facility was shut down. Of them 13 inmates were accommodated at the home in Pudupalayam.

Police said a staff of the home who went up to the first floor on Thursday morning was shocked to find that five of the inmates were missing. He found out that the back door was broken, and bedsheets and blankets were dangling from the first floor, police added.

Six juveniles escape from observation home in Cuddalore; two nabbed

Earlier in February, four inmates from the home escaped from the facility. While one of them was traced at the Thirupathiripuliyur railway station, two other inmates returned to their homes. The search for one inmate is still on. Reportedly, they also escaped in a similar manner.

