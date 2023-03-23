Five former inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram escape from shelter home in Cuddalore

March 23, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Five former inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur in Villupuram district who were rescued and shifted to a Government recognised home at Pudupalayam in Cuddalore district escaped from the facility in the early hours of Thursday, March 23, 2023.

This is the second incident in a month’s time in the same home and highlights the lack of security at the facility.

Police sources said as many as 23 inmates from Anbu Jothi Ashram were shifted to two government-recognized homes at Manjakuppam and Pudupalayam in the district after the facility was shut down. Of them 13 inmates were accommodated at the home in Pudupalayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said a staff of the home who went up to the first floor on Thursday morning was shocked to find that five of the inmates were missing. He found out that the back door was broken, and bedsheets and blankets were dangling from the first floor, police added.

Earlier in February, four inmates from the home escaped from the facility. While one of them was traced at the Thirupathiripuliyur railway station, two other inmates returned to their homes. The search for one inmate is still on. Reportedly, they also escaped in a similar manner.

ADVERTISEMENT