Five injured in road accident

Five persons were injured when an SUV belonging to Health Department in Virudhunagar district hit a stationary car on Sivakasi-Virudhunagar highway under Amathur police station limits on Sunday.

The police said the car driver had parked the vehicle in front of a hotel to buy food, when the SUV that was proceeding towards Virudhunagar hit it around 2.45 p.m. Three occupants of the car – A. Subbiah, 62, K. Ramasamy, 57, and his wife R. Alagammal, 52, all from M. Alagapuri – were injured. Alagammal sustained a fracture.

The driver of the SUV, Vellaichamy, 57, and a Health Department employee were also injured.


