Five injured in house collapse after LPG cylinder explosion in Vellore

A 43-year-old woman and her two daughters are among five persons who were injured after the roof of the house collapsed when an LPG cylinder exploded at a house at Abdullapuram village on the outskirts of Vellore town on Saturday.

Police said that the injured persons were identified as A. Shakila (43), her two daughters namely A. Jayabharathi (25) and A. Jayapriya (24), and two repair service personnel from a private LPG gas agency such as K. Vithesh (18) and S. Vijayakumar (31).

Initial inquiry revealed that K. Aarivalagan (48), a wage labourer, was living with his wife Shakila and two daughters in the house at Abdullapuram village. It was around 9 p.m when Shakila was unable to switch on the LPG cylinder in the kitchen. He informed the private gas agency, which sent two staff to attend to the fault.

By the time the repair service personnel reached the house, Shakila was making dinner at the veranda of the house, using firewood. Along with Shakila and two daughters, the service personnel went to the kitchen and tried to move the cylinder. The cylinder exploded, engulfing the entire house in flames. In the impact, the roof of the house collapsed.

After hearing a huge noise in the house, neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued injured persons, who got caught in the rubble. They also informed Virinjipuram police and fire fighters from Vellore town. Injured persons were admitted at Vellore Government Medical College Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable. Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi met the injured persons at the hospital. A case was registered. A probe is underway.