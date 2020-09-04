Five, including two children, die in Salem fire accident

SALEM:

Two persons were rescued by Fire and Rescue personnel and three managed to run out of the house when the fire broke out early on Friday

Five members of a family, including two children, died in a fire that broke out in a home near Kurunguchavadi early on Friday. Police are investigating.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as A. Pushpa, 40, her brother-in-law Karthik, 38, his wife Maheshwari, 34, and the couple’s children Saravesh, 12, and Mukesh, 9.

The police said that Karthik and Anbazhagan were siblings and they were reportedly into the saw mill business. The two were living along with their families in the same residence at Narasothipatti, near Kurunguchavadi. It is said that nearly 10 persons were residing in the house.

Neighbours alerted the Fire and Rescue personnel when the fire broke out. A 13-member team from Sooramangalam and Shevapet fire stations led by Assistant Fire Officer P. Shivakumar rushed to the spot.

According to officials, five of the 10 persons died in the fire. Two persons were rescued by Fire and Rescue personnel and three managed to run out of the house.

Based on preliminary investigation, fire personnel said that a short circuit could have caused the fire. Salem City Police have registered a case.

District Collector S.A. Raman, City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar and other senior officials visited the spot.