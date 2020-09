CHENNAI

21 September 2020 17:04 IST

The 1990 batch officers are now Chief Secretary grade

Five senior IAS officers from the 1990 batch have been promoted to the Chief Secretary grade by the State government.

The officers are: Vibhu Nayar, K. Phanindra Reddy, M. Saikumar, P. Sivasankaran and T.S. Jawahar, according to a government order issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam.