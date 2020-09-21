Tamil Nadu

Five IAS officers promoted

Five senior IAS officers from the 1990 batch have been promoted to the Chief Secretary grade by the State government.

The officers are: Vibhu Nayar, K. Phanindra Reddy, M. Saikumar, P. Sivasankaran and T.S. Jawahar, according to a government order issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam.

