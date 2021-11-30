Five held for stealing mobile phones

CHENNAI

30 November 2021 01:06 IST

Two arrested in Semmencheri and three in Washermenpet

Five persons have been arrested in the city on charges of stealing mobile phones.

Two persons of Kannagi Nagar have been arrested in Semmenchery police station limits for their involvement in several thefts. Their names were given as Sathishkumar alias Bedhai and Ajithkumar alias Pura.

R. Pavithra of Sholinganallur had lodged a complaint stating two persons riding a bike snatched her expensive mobile phone while she was walking to her house on November 23. Based on her complaint, the police took up investigation and found that two men were involved in snatching several mobile phones. The Semmanchery police seized six mobile phones, including the complainant’s mobile and a bike, from the accused.

Similarly, three persons have been arrested in Washermenpet police station limits for stealing mobile phones.

D. Selvam, a resident of Old Washermenpet, had lodged a complaint stating that his mobile phone was snatched by a three-member gang riding a two-wheeler on November 11.