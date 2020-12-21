Five held for looting house in the guise of policemen

CHENNAI

Eight persons, posing as policemen looking for an unlicensed gun concealed in the house, looted the house of Mr. Pandian in Ashok Nagar.

The city police arrested five suspects for allegedly posing as police personnel and looting gold, cash and other valuables from a house after locking its inmates in a room.

According to the police, eight unidentified persons entered the house of S. Pandian, 49, at 7th street, Ashok Nagar on December 9. They introduced themselves as police officers and threatened Mr. Pandian and his family members. They conducted a search stating that they had information that an unlicensed gun was concealed in the house. They locked Mr. Pandian and his family in a room and made away with 43 sovereign of gold jewellery, ₹12 lakh in cash, 3 mobile phones and a car parked outside the house.

Mr. Pandian lodged a complaint with the K.K. Nagar Police.

On the orders of Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, a special team was formed to nab the accused. Through CCTV footage and with help from T. Nagar Cyber Crime team, the police identified registration numbers of the three cars and a two-wheeler used by the accused.

Police arrested and remended to judicial custody, A. Siva, 26, of Ashok Nagar; Anthony Amby Lamp alias Ruben, 36; A. Rajendran alias Ravi, 40, of Tiruvottiyur; S. Satish, 31, of Vandavasi; and M. Ajithkumar, 26, of Salem. Four cars, one two-wheeler vehicle and five mobile phones were seized.

Investigation revealed that Siva was planning the crime for a long time along with Bhuminathan and some others. Police are on the lookout for main accused Bhuminathan, who is absconding.