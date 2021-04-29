Five held for killing witness in murder case

CHENNAI

Personnel from the Pallikaranai police station on Wednesday arrested five accused for killing a witness in a murder case and dumping his body.

According to the police, the victim A. Vinodh, 26, of Medavakkam, went missing a few days ago. While investigating the complaint given by his brother, his body was found near a Tasmac liquor outlet.

Investigation revealed that he was murdered by a gang of five. The police arrested Prahadeeswaran, 23, Manikandan alias ‘Assault’ Mani, 21, Dhamu alias Gopinath, 22, Prabakaran, 20, and Arunkumar, 19, of Medavakkam.

The police said the deceased had deposed as a witness in a murder case against one Dinesh. On April 21, while the accused, who are Dinesh’s friends, were consuming alcohol, Vinodh was passing by.

They waylaid and murdered him. Later, they dumped the body on a vacant lot near the liquor shop and fled, the police said.