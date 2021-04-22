Five held for abducting Chennai realtor

VILLUPURAM

22 April 2021 12:11 IST

A police team arrested the gang on Wednesday night and recovered two cars and 10 sovereigns of jewellery from them

A special team of the Villupuram police on Wednesday night arrested five persons of a gang, including a woman, on charges of abducting a Chennai-based realtor at Kandachipuram near here on April 18.

The arrested identified as Nagaraj, 53, Senthil, 47, his wife Sathiya, 34, Senthil Nathan, 42 and Karthikeyan, 32 were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

According to police, Sivan, 47 of Vadapalani in Chennai was into real estate dealings. Sivan, accompanied by his friends Rajesh Kannan, 48, Sampath, 41 and Rajendra, 43 had come to Villupuram in his car on April 18. Sivan’s friend Nagaraj, who is also in business had contacted Sivan on his mobile phone and invited him to Kandachipuram for a business deal.

Police said that while Sivan was discussing the deal with Nagaraj, a gang who came in a SUV, bundled Sivan in their car and fled the scene.

Sivan’s friend Rajesh Kannan alerted the Villupuram police who alerted their counterparts in Kallakurichi, Salem and Erode districts. On mapping the location of the mobile towers with the help of signals, the police sealed the potential whereabouts of the gang.

Fearing that the police were closing in on them, the gang let off Sivan at Kulithalai in Karur district on Tuesday.

The police team arrested the gang members on Wednesday night and recovered two cars and 10 sovereigns of jewellery from them.

Investigations by the police revealed that Nagaraj had paid ₹6 lakhs to Sivan three years ago for investing in iridium. The gang had kidnapped Sivan to recover the money they lost to him, police said.