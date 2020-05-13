Tamil Nadu

Five fish shops in Madurai sealed

The shops were sealed for violating physical distancing norms

The shops at the Mattuthavani bus stand were sealed for violating physical distancing norms

Five fish shops at Mattuthavani bus stand that violated norms related to physical distancing were sealed by the Madurai Corporation and the Revenue Department, on Tuesday night.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that the shops will no longer be allowed to operate at the Mattuthavani bus stand where the makeshift market has been established. Apart from this, the shops which had their main branch at Karimedu market were sealed as well.

The move came after several violations were noticed by the Corporation since the lockdown. For five consecutive weeks, fish shops, which were not allowed to run on Sundays, found themselves at the brunt of action from the City Corporation.

Apart from this, the Mattuthavani fruit market, vegetable market as well as Paravai market were shifted outside their original location in order to ensure physical distancing. All shopkeepers as well as visitors were advised to wear masks.

