Five elected to Rajya Sabha from State take oath

Five of the six persons who were recently elected to the Rajya Sabha were sworn in as members of the Upper House on Thursday. All of them took oath in Tamil.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader and former Minister Anbumani Ramadoss was not sworn in, since he was in Tamil Nadu to take part in the 80th birthday celebrations of his father and PMK founder S. Ramadoss, a party source said.

Others who were sworn in as members were: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) A. Muhammathjohn and N. Chandrasekaran; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) M. Shanmugam and P. Wilson and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko.

On his first day in the Upper House, after a gap of 23 years, MDMK founder Vaiko raised the issue of fluctuating prices of cotton and how it was affecting spinning mills. He alleged that Chinese products were being brought into India through Bangladesh.

In another statement issued through a party release, Mr. Vaiko urged the State government to act against the Andhra Pradesh government’s attempt to increase the height of 22 check dams across Palar, that irrigates five northern districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

Tributes to Amma

Meanwhile, in Chennai, AIADMK leader V. Maitreyan, who completed his third term as Rajya Sabha MP, paid floral tributes to late AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at her memorial. A visibly upset Mr. Maitreyan told reporters: “I wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Chennai South Parliamentary constituency. I was not given a chance.”

He added, “I was nominated by Amma (former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa) as Rajya Sabha MP thrice. So I was expecting one of the seats to the Rajya Sabha. But I did not get that too. It is true that I am disappointed.” When asked whether he was losing his significance in the party after the death of Jayalalithaa, Mr. Maitreyan said: “Time will answer.”