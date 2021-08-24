Five districts in Tamil Nadu report less than 10 cases each

1,604 persons test positive; 18,887 under treatment: 4,88,593 persons vaccinated

With 1,604 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday, the number of persons who tested positive rose to 26,02,489 in Tamil Nadu. While five districts reported less than 10 cases each, the number of cases remained high in the larger cities. As many as 18,887 persons are under treatment.

The most number of fresh cases were reported from Chennai (172), Coimbatore (195), Erode (143) and Thanjavur (104). Three persons each in Perambalur and Ramanathapuram tested positive, while seven tested positive in Tenkasi. Theni and Virudunagar reported eight cases each.

The State recorded 25 deaths, pushing the toll to 34,734. With the discharge of 1,863 persons, the total number of those who were discharged after treatment went up to 25,48,868. In Chennai, 204 persons were discharged and 2,095 are under treatment. The district also recorded four deaths, taking the toll to 8,383.

So far, 4,10,59,465 samples have been tested using RT-PCR.

As many as 4,88,593 persons, the highest so far, were vaccinated on Monday. This took the tally to 2,68,30,662. At 3,060 sessions to provide Covishield and Covaxin, 473 healthcare workers; 946 frontline workers; and 2,95,187 persons aged 18-44 were inoculated. Another 1,46,237 persons with co-morbidities in the 45-59 age group and 45,750 senior citizens also received the shot. So far, 4,86,466 sessions have been held and 8,78,166 healthcare workers; 11,67,150 frontline workers; and 1,17,80,134 persons in the 18-44 age group have been vaccinated. As many as 86,18,204 persons in the 45-59 age group and 43,87,008 senior citizens have been vaccinated.