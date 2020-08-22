Five detained for triple murder

TIRUNELVELI

22 August 2020

Two transwomen among those arrested in Palayamkottai

The police on Friday picked up five persons, including two transwomen, on charges of murdering three persons, including two transwomen, and dumping the bodies in abandoned wells in Palayamkottai.

Police said a group of transgender persons, all living in Narasinganallur transgender colony having 29 houses, brought five persons, including two transwomen, to the Suththamalli police station on Friday. They told the police that the five had murdered three persons and dumped their bodies.

During investigation, the Suththamalli police found that one Rishkesh alias Thangavel, 38, from Salem, was living with S. Renuka, 26, a transwoman in Narasinganallur. When transwoman Bhavani, a neighbour of Renuka, who was living with one Murugan, 30, of Kaariyaandi, wanted to adopt a child, they approached Renuka and Rishikesh for help.

After Renuka and Rishikesh demanded ₹3 lakh for a baby, Bhavani and Murugan reportedly gave the money to them.

When Renuka and Rishikesh failed to give the baby as promised, Bhavani and Murugan asked them either to return the money or give the baby.

Police said following this, Rishikesh, along with friends Chelladurai, 28, and Snowvin, 29, both from Shanthi Nagar in Palayamkottai, took Murugan to an undisclosed destination a week ago in the guise of handing over a baby. On getting a call, Bhavani, along with one Anu, another transwoman living in Narasinganallur, went to the pre-designated spot to receive the baby.

While Murugan, Bhavani and Anu were yet to return to Narasinganallur, Rishikesh and his associates returned on Friday. When the transgenders asked them about the whereabouts of the three, they refused to answer. At one point, the transwomen thrashed them. They alleged that the three had murdered Bhavani and Anu and photographed their bodies with their mobile phones.

Along with Rishikesh, Chelladurai and Snowvin, the transgenders also detained Renuka and Hareena, another transwoman, and took the five to the Suththamalli police station.

On being handed over to the Suththamalli police, Rishikesh, Chelladurai and Snowvin reportedly told the police that they had murdered Murugan, Bhavani and Anu and dumped the bodies in two wells at Kakkan Nagar close to the Tirunelveli–Madurai 4-lane national highway. When they were taken to the abandoned wells, police found two bags in one well and another sack in the other well. After recording the statements of the five, the bags containing the bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

Police, however, suspect that two gangs, led by Rishikesh and Murugan, were involved in flesh trade with the transwomen. The rivalry in luring the customers might have led to the murder of Murugan, Bhavani and Anu, police suspect. Further investigations are on.