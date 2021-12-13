Five-day training for women in beekeeping begins in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

13 December 2021 23:39 IST

The programme aims at offering them a self-employment opportunity

The Puducherry Corporation for the Development of Women and Differently Abled Persons Limited has started a programme to train women in beekeeping.

Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar inaugurated the training programme at the Education Department office on Monday.

To train 100 women

The training programme would be held for a period of five days in association with the Agriculture Department, a release from the Puducherry Corporation said. The aim of the programme was to provide self-employment opportunity to economically weaker and differently abled women. The Puducherry Corporation planned to train at least 100 women in beekeeping, the release said.

The inaugural function was attended by legislator Richards John Kumar and Secretary Udaya Kumar, the Corporation release said.