Tamil Nadu

Five-day training for women in beekeeping begins in Puducherry

Skill for self-reliance: An Agriculture Department official explaining about beekeeping to women during the training in Puducherry.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Puducherry Corporation for the Development of Women and Differently Abled Persons Limited has started a programme to train women in beekeeping.

Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar inaugurated the training programme at the Education Department office on Monday.

To train 100 women

The training programme would be held for a period of five days in association with the Agriculture Department, a release from the Puducherry Corporation said. The aim of the programme was to provide self-employment opportunity to economically weaker and differently abled women. The Puducherry Corporation planned to train at least 100 women in beekeeping, the release said.

The inaugural function was attended by legislator Richards John Kumar and Secretary Udaya Kumar, the Corporation release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 11:41:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/five-day-training-for-women-in-beekeeping-begins-in-puducherry/article37947719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY