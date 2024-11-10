Five-day special educator training programme to start from November 11

Chennai Volunteers, a social initiative of the Giving Matters Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, in collaboration with the Portobello Institute, Ireland, is hosting a five-day training programme called ‘Celebrating Neurodiversity’ aimed at advancing inclusive education for special needs institutions in Chennai.

According to a press release, the ‘train-the-trainer’ initiative is conceptualised to empower special educators, therapists, trainers, and teachers in Chennai by facilitating them to enhance their skills and support children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), special education needs (SEN), and behavioural challenges.

The five-day training programme is scheduled to be held at the Mecheri Centre on Eldams Road in Egmore from November 11 to 15 between 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. The programme will be inaugurated in the presence of Antony Lobo, Honorary Consul of Spain in Chennai, and Rajeev Mecheri, Honorary Consul of Ireland.

Rinku Mecheri, founder of Chennai Volunteers, said celebrating neurodiversity marked the beginning of an innovative international skilled volunteering initiative, dedicated to supporting thousands of children with special needs. Eight professors and experts from the Portobello Institute will volunteer their skills by conducting interactive and insightful workshops, hands-on training, practical support, and transformative teaching methods and sharing advanced skills in special needs education to participants from more than 15 not-for-profit organisations.