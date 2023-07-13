Five cows die after shed collapses due to heavy rain near Chengam

July 13, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Five milch cows died on Wednesday after a small dilapidated shed in a house at Kollakottai village near Chengam collapsed in the impact of the heavy rain on Tuesday, July 11 night.

The police said G. Yuvaraj, 38, and his wife, Y. Kuppu, 34, both farmers, were growing paddy on their three-acre farmland. They also owned six milch cows. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Kuppu heard a loud noise from the cowshed. She rushed out in the rain to find that the shed had collapsed, killing five cows tied to a rope in the shed. One cow was injured.

On information, the Chengam police visited the spot and informed revenue officials of the damage and loss of cattle.

Among major towns in Tiruvannamalai, Chengam and Kalasapakkam received the highest rainfall of 18.60 mm and 33.40 mm respectively till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.