Five coaches of Kannur -Yesvantpur train derail, passengers escape unhurt

Dharmapuri

12 November 2021 10:17 IST

The remaining 7 coaches along with the passengers were moved towards Salem and Bengaluru via Tirupattur route by a special train

Passengers of Kannur-Yesvantpur Express train escaped unhurt after five coaches derailed when boulders fell on the track, following heavy rains during the past few days, in the early hours of Friday, November 12, 2021.

Train Number 07390 Kannur-Yesvantpur Express train came to a screeching halt between Thoppur-Sivadi of Bengaluru –Salem section of Bengaluru division here in the early hours of dawn, after a landslide of boulders derailed the train. Passengers of the train, however, escaped unhurt, according to the South Western Railway sources.

The derailment occurred near Muthampatty around 3.50 a.m, after the heavy rains of the past few days triggered the slide of the boulders from the rocky hills flanking the train route. The boulders fellon B1, B2 (3rd AC) and sleeper coaches from S 6 to S 10 of the moving train. However, all 2, 348 passengers on board the train were safe, and no casualty or injury was reported, according to the South Western Railways.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Shya Singh along with officials, visited the spot along with an Accident Relief Train and medical equipment van. Later, the team was joined by a team from Salem and an ART from Erode.

According to the Railways, unaffected 7 coaches in the rear along with the passengers were moved towards Salem and Bengaluru via Tirupattur route by a special train. Special buses have been arranged by the Railways at Thoppur for the passengers. The remaining 3 coaches were being moved to Dharmapuri.

A Help Desk has been opened at Dharmapuri, Salem and Hosur.