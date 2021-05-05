Five booked under Child Marriage Act in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM

05 May 2021 09:37 IST

Police take action after 20-year-old youth marries 16-year-old girl

The Kottakuppam All Women Police have booked a 20-year-old youth for marrying a 16-year-old girl and four others for abetting the marriage.

Police said they received information from a social worker that a minor girl was married to C. Vasanthakumar, a painter residing at the Kizputhupet Sri Lankan Tamil refugees camp near Marakkanam.

Advertising

Advertising

Investigation by the police revealed that the girl was forcibly married off last month.

The police have booked a case against the bridegroom and parents of both sides under the Child Marriage Act.