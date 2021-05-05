Five booked under Child Marriage Act in Tamil Nadu

Police take action after 20-year-old youth marries 16-year-old girl

The Kottakuppam All Women Police have booked a 20-year-old youth for marrying a 16-year-old girl and four others for abetting the marriage.

Police said they received information from a social worker that a minor girl was married to C. Vasanthakumar, a painter residing at the Kizputhupet Sri Lankan Tamil refugees camp near Marakkanam.

Investigation by the police revealed that the girl was forcibly married off last month.

The police have booked a case against the bridegroom and parents of both sides under the Child Marriage Act.