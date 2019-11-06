Five bonded labourers from Chhattisgarh rescued near Namakkal

In a joint effort by the Revenue Department and an NGO, five bonded labourers who were employed at a rig unit were rescued on Tuesday.

The youths, from Chhattisgarh, were between the ages of 19 and 20, and were rescued from a rig unit near Ponnagar. According to members of the NGO READ, the youth were employed by a person named Shivakumar who promised them a salary of ₹8,500, as well as food and stay. Three of the youths had been working there for 16 months and two others for 13 months. Shivakumar had paid an advance of Rs.5,000 to the young men, but hadn’t paid any wages, READ members alleged.

The NGO members informed officials and a team led by Sub-Collector of Namakkal, M. Kottaikumar conducted an inquiry on Tuesday and rescued them.

Revenue officials are conducting inquiries with Shivakumar. Mr. Kottaikumat said, “Inquiries are on and efforts are being made to issue them release certificates and send them to Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. We are also taking measures to get them the pending wages.”