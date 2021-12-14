‘Five announcements on healthcare made in Budget implemented’

CHENNAI

14 December 2021 01:14 IST

Special counselling for children addicted to Internet

Five Budget announcements — establishing cognitive rehabilitation daycare centres, internet de-addiction centres, post-natal depression counselling, newborn hearing special screening and expansion of emergency care and recovery centres for the mentally ill were implemented on Monday.

Launching the facilities at Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said usage of cellphones among children had increased during the pandemic, resulting in Internet addiction. All government medical college hospitals in the State would provide special counselling for children and students to reduce mobile phone usage and prevent Internet addiction. Such centres would function at the department of Paediatrics.

The Emergency Care and Recovery Centres were being expanded to 22 government medical colleges. Each facility would have 10 exclusive beds. A team of psychiatrists and nurses were formed to treat the mentally ill.

On the newborn hearing special screening, he said that of the 1,000 children born in Tamil Nadu, 1.42 had hearing impairment. He said early detection would help in improving their hearing and speech skills.

The Minister said that efforts would be made to start such facilities in the 11 new government medical colleges.

Six postgraduate courses would be launched during 2021-2022 academic year at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital - MD General Medicine (six seats), MD General Surgery (six seats), MD Paediatrics (six seats), MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology (four seats), MD Anaesthesiology (three seats) and MS Orthopaedics (three seats).

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu and dean of Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital R. Jayanthi were present.