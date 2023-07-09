Five accused in Marakkanam hooch tragedy detained under Goondas Act

July 09, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Five bootleggers arrested for their alleged involvement in the Marakkanam hooch tragedy, which claimed 14 lives in Villupuram district have been detained under the Goondas Act.

The CB-CID police had arrested bootleggers Amaran, Mannankatti, Arumugam, Ravi, and Muthu for supplying the brew to fishermen of Ekkiyarkuppam village on May 14.

Based on a representation from the CB-CID police, Villupuram Collector C. Palani ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on the accused lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

