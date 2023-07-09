ADVERTISEMENT

Five accused in Marakkanam hooch tragedy detained under Goondas Act

July 09, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Based on a representation from the CB-CID police, Villupuram Collector C. Palani ordered their detention

The Hindu Bureau

Five bootleggers arrested for their alleged involvement in the Marakkanam hooch tragedy, which claimed 14 lives in Villupuram district have been detained under the Goondas Act.

The CB-CID police had arrested bootleggers Amaran, Mannankatti, Arumugam, Ravi, and Muthu for supplying the brew to fishermen of Ekkiyarkuppam village on May 14.

Based on a representation from the CB-CID police, Villupuram Collector C. Palani ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on the accused lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

