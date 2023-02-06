ADVERTISEMENT

Fitness tests for constabulary recruitment begin in Cuddalore

February 06, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The recruitment is for constables, jail wardens and fire-fighting personnel; candidates who clear these tests will be called for certificate verification, senior police officials said

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates were made to run a 1,500 metre race as part of the recruitment process | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fitness tests for candidates who have cleared the written examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board for recruitment of Grade II constables, jail warders, and firemen, began at the Anna Stadium in Cuddalore on Monday.

Physical measurement tests and endurance tests for 436 candidates were conducted under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police (North Zone) N. Kannan and Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan.

After measuring the height and chests of candidates, the men were made to run a 1,500 metre race. Men selected in the first phase will be called for another round of fitness tests on February 8, in which they will take part in a 100 metre or 400 metre race, high jump or long jump and rope climbing.

At every stage, the tests are videographed and those candidates who are not satisfied with the physical measurement tests done by the police personnel can file an appeal with the Super-Check Officer. The test is done for the second time in the presence of the IG and videographed. “If the candidates fail to qualify, this is explained to them and the whole process is again videographed,” a police officer said.

Candidates who clear the fitness tests will be called for certificate verification, he added.

