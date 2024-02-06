GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fitness test for police recruitment begins

February 06, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Railways) G. Ramar and Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram overseeing the fitness test held for candidates in Cuddalore on Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Railways) G. Ramar and Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram overseeing the fitness test held for candidates in Cuddalore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fitness test for candidates who have cleared the written examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board for the recruitment of Grade II constables, jail warders, and firemen, began at the Anna Stadium in Cuddalore on Tuesday.

Physical measurement and endurance tests for 470 candidates were conducted under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Railways) G. Ramar and Cuddalore Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram.

After taking the physical measurements, the candidates partook in a 1,500-metre race. Men selected in the first round will be called for another round of fitness test on February 8. During the second round, they will have to take part in a 100 metre or a 400 metre race, high jump or long jump, and rope climbing. Candidates who clear the test will be called for certificate verification.

In Villupuram, Deputy Inspector General of Police Disha Mittal inspected the conduct of the test at the Armed Reserve police grounds. As many as 420 candidates are appearing for the test in Villupuram.

