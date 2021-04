The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has postponed the certificate verification, physical measurement test, endurance test and physical efficiency test for common recruitment to the posts of Grade-II police constable, Grade-II jail warder and firemen for 2020.

These tests, which were to start on April 21, have been postponed for administrative reasons. The date will be announced later, said the Director-General of Police/Chairman of the TNUSRB in a note.