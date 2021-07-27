Fitness test for constabulary recruitment begins

Exam for women candidates will be held from August 3 to 5

The first phase of physical examination for recruitment of Grade II constables for the Police, Department of Prisons, and Fire and Rescue Services for 3,794 candidates from Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts began at Anna Stadium on Monday.

While the test for 2,671 male candidates, including 1,915 from Cuddalore, will be held from July 26 to August 2, the examination for women candidates will be held from August 3 to 5.

On Monday, physical measurement tests and endurance tests for 500 candidates were conducted under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police K. Ejilearassane and Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan.

After measuring the height and chest of candidates, the men were made to run a 1,500 metre race. Men selected in the first phase will be called for another round of fitness tests, in which they will take part in a 100 m or 400 m race, high jump or long jump and rope climbing.

Candidates who clear the fitness tests will be called for certificate verification, a police officer said.