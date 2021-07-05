Fitness enthusiasts spot Tamil Nadu CM riding bicycle on ECR

Morning routine: CM M.K. Stalin riding a bicycle on the ECR on Sunday.

CHENNAI

05 July 2021 00:28 IST

He posed for selfies, stopped to speak to senior citizens

Walkers and fitness enthusiasts were in for a surprise on Sunday morning when they saw Chief Minister M.K. Stalin riding an e-bicycle on the scenic East Coast Road (ECR).

Clad in a red and black jacket, joggers and sports shoes, Mr. Stalin, 68, was wearing a helmet, gloves and riding glasses while on his e-bicycle.

The DMK president was accompanied by a handful of fitness enthusiasts and a few security men.

A source said he cycled on a 35 km stretch between MGM Dizzee World and Mamallapuram on Sunday morning.

The Chief Minister had pit-stops while on his cycling route — sometimes to check on elderly citizens and sometimes obliging requests from passersby for a selfie or two.

Regular cyclist

Although he has been seen cycling on the same route regularly, this was the first time people caught him cycling after assuming the office of the Chief Minister.