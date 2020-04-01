Fishing ban dates likely to be changed for this year

The annual fishing ban for mechanised boats in the State is likely to be advanced this year.

It usually begins on April 14 and goes on for 61 days. However, since fishermen have already been asked to abstain from fishing, the government has written to the Central government, urging that the ban be considered from March 23 till May 23, instead of June 14.

Fisheries Department director G.S. Sameeran said that the Chief Secretary had written the letter and several other States too had followed suit. “We are doing it in the interest of the fishers since otherwise the ban would begin one day ahead of the lifting of the lockdown and they would have to remain without work for another two months. Now, they can save three weeks,” he explained.

If the suggested change is implemented, the fishing ban dole is likely to be paid in April itself. Fishers using mechanised boats on the eastern coast of the country usually abstain from fishing from April 14 so that marine resources can be replenished. Those on the western coast begin their ban as soon as this one is lifted.

In Tamil Nadu, there are a total of 10.48 lakh marine fishers, 5,806 mechanised craft and 41,652 traditional boats. During the ban there is no restriction on fishing by traditional craft.

Fishers said that though the idea was good, the condition of labourers in mechanised boats would be affected. They would have to pay school fees and have other expenses.