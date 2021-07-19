Fisherwomen stage protest, demand lifting of ban on purse seine nets

CUDDALORE

19 July 2021 22:41 IST

Vehicular traffic on Cuddalore-Nagapattinam Road diverted

Fishermen of Devanampattinam coastal hamlet hoisted black flags atop their houses and observed a hunger strike in the hamlet on Monday, seeking lifting of the ban on the use of purse seine nets by the Fisheries Department.

After the annual 61-day ban on fishing ended on June 15, fishermen have been pressing for lifting the ban on use of modified purse seine nets.

On Monday, a large number of fisherwomen from Devanampattinam, who participated in the hunger strike, marched towards the Collectorate to submit a petition to the Collector when they were stopped by the police. The protesters argued with the police, following which they were permitted to meet the Collector.

The protesters began their march towards the Collectorate and squatted on the Cuddalore-Nagapattinam Road near the municipal park.

Since the agitation continued for over five hours from 1 p.m., vehicular traffic was diverted.

Fishermen have been using purse seine nets for long and the government should provide some alternative means of livelihood to them, the protesters said.

On information, senior police personnel and officials of the Fisheries department held talks with the protesters to bring the situation under control.