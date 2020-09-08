Fishers stage protest

Members of various organisations on Tuesday staged a protest demanding a proper search for the 10 fishermen from Kasimedu, who went missing at sea 50 days ago.
K. Bharathi of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said that the Coast Guard had searched for the men only for a day. They said that since the emergency transponder had been turned off, they could not search for the craft, he claimed.
Both the Central and State governments have not done anything for finding the missing men, alleged M. Ilango, National Fisher Foundation.
“There is so much scientific advancement and each time a satellite is launched they say it is for the welfare of the fishers and farmers. But now they say they cannot search for a boat in the sea,” he said.
Boat owner Balaji, whose second vessel has gone missing, said in the last 10 years there had been no change in the search protocol.
“Ten families are desperate for their bread winners. They have nowhere to go,” he said.
