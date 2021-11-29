Fishers seek solatium for lightning victim

Incident happened when Arul Benanson was at sea

Organisations working with fishermen have urged the State government to provide compensation to the family of Arul Benanson, 24, who died after lightning struck him when he was at sea last week.

The youth belonging to Chinnathurai in Enayam near Thengaipattinam in Kanniyakumari district had left home to fish in a traditional ‘vallam’ at 4.30 a.m. on November 23 along with three others. The boat belonged to his neighbour.

Preethi, a relative, said the family got information about his demise by 2.45 p.m. “The post-mortem report too said that death was caused by lighting and was instantaneous. He was the only earning member of the family and his elderly parents and brother are at a loss, not knowing what to do,” she said.

Jorthan Joseph of All India Fishermen Congress said the family was poor and the brother, who had an MBA, had not been able to get employment. The death came as a shock to them. Benanson had taken up fishing since the elders were sick and needed financial support, he said.

M.D. Dayalan of Indian Fishermen Association said such deaths usually happened during October and November and also during April and May on the western coast.

Fishermen on small traditional craft are usually those who are killed in such freak accidents as these craft do not offer any shelter. “Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who has been very kind, should step in and help this family,” he said, adding that a system must be put in place to provide compensation for people hit by lightning while at sea.