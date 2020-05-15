Tamil Nadu

Fishers seek increase in diesel subsidy

This comes after the recent hike in diesel prices

After the recent hike in diesel prices, fishers have urged the State government to increase the subsidy given to them towards purchasing diesel.

Even small boats that are going to sea now require around 30 litres of diesel per trip per day, which translates to ₹3,000 a month, which many will find difficult, said M.D. Dayalan of the Indian Fishermen Association. “In each boat 3-5 men go, and sometimes they will get as low as ₹50 each a day. In such a situation, coughing up an additional ₹3000 a month would be too much,” he added.

Nanjil Ravi of the Akhila India Meenavar Sangam said that bigger boats that get subsidy for 1,800 litres would stand to lose much more. “For one 10-day-long trip they require 7,000 litres, which means at current rates, boat owners would have to spend around ₹21,000 a month,” he said.

The increase in diesel price would also lead to a hike in fish prices, added Mr. Ravi. “Already fish prices are very high due to reduction in supply,” he added.

