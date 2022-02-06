Fishermen worried over netting jelly fish

CHENNAI

06 February 2022 01:15 IST

The shore-ward movement of waters, winds bring them to certain pockets

Fishermen are concerned over the large number of toxic Cubozoan jelly fish or box jelly fish being found closer to the shore this season.

These species have been caught in large numbers in nets and brought back by fishermen in places like Kovalam, Nochikuppam and Cuddalore.

“If the tentacles or the outer rim touches the skin, it could lead to various reactions, including itching. If we get stung, it seems it could even lead to paralysis and heart attack [in rare cases]. The antidote, scientists say is application of vinegar. We want the Fisheries department to create awareness about the same among fishermen,” said K. Bharathi, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association.

Advertising

Advertising

Visibility issues

“In the dark, we cannot see the fish since it is transparent. In the day time, because of the brown tentacles, it is visible. If fishermen are on boats and they remove fish from the nets and if they touch a jelly fish it could cause problems. There have been instances of people getting stung when they wade into the waters during Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations,” said Muthu, a fisherman.

Fisheries expert Joe K. Kizhakudan said that spotting of such jelly fish was a common thing in February but this year the numbers are high.

“The shore-ward movement of oceanic surface waters and winds brings these forms to certain pockets such as estuaries or bar mouths that are rich in plankton on which they feed. This year, the movement of surface waters seems to be in larger quantities. Those who swim in waters need to take precautions. The world over beaches that get jelly fish have vinegar for first aid,” he added.