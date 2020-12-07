Fishermen want TN government to repair boats damaged in Cyclone Burevi

Members of fishermen associations, at a meeting, have demanded that the government survey the damage to their boats and fishnets, and immediately order compensation

Members of various fishermen associations here have urged the State government to immediately take stock of the damage Cyclone Burevi caused to their mechanised boats, and help them with financial aid, so that they can start work again.

After the weather forecast about Cyclone Burevi, the Fisheries Department had instructed fishermen to stay off sea. From December 1, they have been indoors, but the rain, accompanied by gusty winds has damaged many of the boats anchored near Mandapam and Thangachimadam.

The meeting of the associations, which was presided over by general secretary V.P. Sesu Raja at Rameswaram on Monday, passed six resolutions. The members wanted the government to survey the damage to the boats, fishnets and immediately order compensation. They wanted the government to provide them with 1,000 litres of diesel free of cost and to replace the mechanised boat of a fisherman identified as Sarfudeen of Thangachimadam as the boat had been badly damaged.

The meeting also passed a resolution stating that the fishermen had moved 116 mechanised boats to a safer place after the district administration directed them to move the boats to a shore near Mandapam. In the cyclonic influence, at least 40 of the anchored boats were damaged. The mechanised boats had to be urgently repaired, if the fishermen were to go fishing again. As the port had withdrawn the warning signal two days ago, the fishermen are ready to venture into the sea, but are unable to go. Hence, the government intervention will be helpful and timely, Mr. Sesu Raja said.

Thanking the district administration for their timely alert to move the boats from Mandapam by lifting the Pamban rail bridge, he said that the government should provide loans to procure fishnets as these had been destroyed in the cyclone.

Members at the meeting pointed out that instead of confining themselves to just giving compensation or relief due to the cyclone, the government has to earmark funds and build infrastructure at Kundukaal and other locations to facilitate the fishermen to safely anchor their boats in future, when such cyclones hit the region.

The meeting decided to submit a memorandum to the District Collector and also to the State government through the Fisheries Department.