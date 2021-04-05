Fishermen want annual ban to be put off by 15 days

Affected by lockdown, they seek relief

Various fishermen associations have urged the State government to defer the annual fishing ban for mechanised boats by at least 15 days. The 61-day-long ban on the East Coast usually comes into force from April 15.

In representations submitted to Fisheries Department officials, the associations said they had been badly affected by the lockdown and a 15-day extension of fishing time would allow them to bring in some catch.

“This is the time when the seas are calm and the yellow fin tuna is in abundance,” said a fisherman. The fishermen sought relief since all the boats had returned early from their voyages so that the men could cast their vote. “We have lost this voyage. If we are to venture into the sea again, we need more time and the extension would help us,” said a boat owner.

Fisheries Department sources said that the fishermen had also sought a change in the ban period, and all their requests were being looked into.

However, with the Central government recently issuing a notification announcing the ban in waters covering India’s Exclusive Economic Zone for both East and West Coasts for all coastal States, boat owners think in such a situation their pleas are likely to remain unanswered.

A former official of the department explained that the ban is usually imposed for conservation and effective management of marine resources and also for sea safety reasons.

Traditional non-motorised craft are usually exempted from the ban.