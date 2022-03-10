Fishermen to leave for Katchatheevu

RAMESWARAM

Fishermen with families from the coastal district are set to leave in the early morning of March 11 for the two-day annual festival at the famous St. Antony’s Church in Katchatheevu.

At the coordination meeting held at the Ramanathapuram Collectorate a week ago, the officials briefed about the arrangements to be done from security and safety point of view. Fishermen association office-bearers, who were also invited for the meeting, were informed about the restrictions on the goods they could carry with them for the festival.

The Deputy Director Fisheries, officials from the Central agencies including the Indian Coast Guard, Naval attachment and others briefed about the number of boats which could carry the passengers for the two-day pilgrimage.

Speaking to The Hindu, fishermen association leader Jesu Raja said that till 2020 and earlier, a minimum of 2000 fishermen had set on to the Katchatheevu festival. “ Now, the government had permitted only 50 people to partake in the festival and only now (March 10), they have accorded permission for another 50 participants... In this short time, we have given the names of 80 people so far,” he added.

The officials said that after testing the sea-worthiness of the boats, the ICG authorities would be on surveillance till the IMBL and helicopters would also be deployed during the pilgrimage..

A senior official said that media persons and also those people in the refugee camps would not be allowed to travel with the pilgrims and the media persons may apply for visa for coverage of the festival.

After the festival, the pilgrims shall be ferried back home and on arrival, they shall be subjected to checks by the Central and State agencies.