Fishermen submit demands to Union Fisheries Minister

Fishermen of Kasimedu have urged the Central government to take steps to hand over the control of the fishing harbour to the State Fisheries Department. Presently, the control is with the Chennai Port. The fishermen on Friday presented a petition containing a list of demands to Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying during his visit to the harbour.

They also sought additional solar lighting, concrete roads connecting all the wharfs and jetties, compound wall, gates with boom barrier and security guards, guide lights at the bar mouth of the harbour, renovation of dry dock to facilitate boat construction and repairs.

The Minister was accompanied by Rajiv Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries. K.Gopal, Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department explained about the improvement works carried out at the harbour.