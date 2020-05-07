Fishermen seek increase in diesel subsidy

After the recent hike in diesel prices, fishermen have urged the State government to increase the subsidy given to them for purchasing diesel.

Even small boats going to the sea now require around 30 litres of diesel per trip per day, which translates into ₹3,000 a month, and the fishermen will find it difficult, said M.D. Dayalan, Indian Fishermen Association. “In each boat 3-5 men will go and sometimes they will get as low as ₹50 each a day. In such a situation coughing up an additional ₹3000 a month would be too much,” he added.

Nanjil Ravi of the Akhila India Meenavar Sangam said that bigger boats which get subsidy for 1,800 litres would stand to loose much more. “For one 10-day-long trip, they require 7,000 litres, which means at current diesel rate, boat owners would have to spend around ₹21,000 a month," he said.

The increase in diesel price would also lead to a hike in fish prices, added Mr. Ravi. "Already fish prices are very high due to reduction in supply," he added.