Fishermen representatives to meet External Affairs Minister

Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan receiving the memorandum of the fishermen representatives in Thoothukudi on Friday.

THOOTHUKUDI

24 December 2021 19:18 IST

They want him to ensure the release of the fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Anita R. Radhakrishnan will take fishermen’s representatives to New Delhi to meet Minister for External Affairs Jaishankar to ensure the early and safe release of 68 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and their 10 mechanised boats held by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly entering the territorial waters of the island nation while fishing in the high seas.

“I will be leaving for New Delhi to meet Mr. Jaishankar along with a few fishermen representatives from Rameswaram, Mandapam and Jegathapattinam to expedite the release of the fishermen in Sri Lanka,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said after meeting the office-bearers of the fishermen’s association and Ramanathapuram Member of Parliamnent K. Navaskani in Thoothukudi on Friday.

The fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing along the Palk Strait on December 18, 19 and 20. Following this, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sent a letter to Mr. Jaishankar seeking to secure their release. As that has not happened yet, the fishermen representatives — N.J. Bose, V.P. Jesu, Alwin and Dhakshinamurthy — met Mr. Radhakrishnan and submitted a memorandum to him to expedite the process.

“The State Government is taking all-out efforts to have the 68 fishermen and their boats released. Besides writing a letter to the Minister for External Affairs, the Chief Minister has spoken to him over phone to press the demand. Since the fishermen representatives wanted to meet Mr. Jaishankar, steps are being taken with the help of DMK Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi to get an appointment with the Union Minister within two or three days,” the Minister added.