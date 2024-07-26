ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen representatives call on CM Stalin, seek steps to free fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

Published - July 26, 2024 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of fishermen associations meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Friday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Representatives of fishermen associations called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday. They requested him to take steps to secure the release of fishermen in Sri Lankan custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said fishermen of Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Thanjavur districts were being arrested continuously by the Sri Lankan Navy. They also sought the release of the fishing boats in Sri Lankan custody, an official release said.

Ministers S. Regupathy and Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and senior officials were present.

In a social media post later in the day, Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu fishermen were, indeed, Indian fishermen and tagged Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US