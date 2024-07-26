Fishermen representatives call on CM Stalin, seek steps to free fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

Representatives of fishermen associations called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday. They requested him to take steps to secure the release of fishermen in Sri Lankan custody.

They said fishermen of Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Thanjavur districts were being arrested continuously by the Sri Lankan Navy. They also sought the release of the fishing boats in Sri Lankan custody, an official release said.

Ministers S. Regupathy and Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and senior officials were present.

In a social media post later in the day, Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu fishermen were, indeed, Indian fishermen and tagged Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar.

